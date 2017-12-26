David W. Quiser told a family member that he was going hunting 10 miles northeast of Cook, in Beatty Township, on Monday afternoon and had yet to return home as of Tuesday morning, authorities said. His family reported him missing just after 10 p.m. Monday. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad searched the area where he was hunting, but found no sign of Quiser.

Quiser was located by a passerby in the Gheen area at about 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle had become stuck and after spending the night in his vehicle, he began walking for help. He was transported to the Cook Hospital for hypothermia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.