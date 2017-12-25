Minnesota homeowners invited to pursue heating assistance

Households that earn less than 50 percent of the state's median annual income ($48,077 for a family of four) may be eligible for the program, the state Department of Commerce noted Friday. The Energy Assistance Program helps low-income homeowners and renters pay for heating bills through grants paid directly to heating-fuel vendors and utility companies.

"The winter weather may be slow in arriving this year, but we know there will be plenty of cold days ahead that can pose a serious challenge for Minnesotans who struggle to pay their heating bills," Commerce Commissioner Jessica Looman said in a prepared statement.

The program may also help some homeowners repair or replace faulty heating systems.

Minnesota's Energy Assistance Program served more than 126,000 households last year, with an average grant of $520, according to the Commerce Department. The program received more than $102 million in federal funds in October for this year.

Since the amount of money is limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, residents are encourage to apply early. The program helps pay past-due energy bills or arranges a monthly payment plan with a utility company. The application deadline is May 31, 2018.

To apply, contact the local agency recognized as an Energy Assistance Program provider in your community. For a list, call 800-657-3710 or go online to the program's website at bit.ly/MNHeatingAssistance.