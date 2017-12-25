Minn. woman, 32, dies in one-vehicle rollover
TAMARACK, Minn. -- A 32-year-old Hamburg woman died Christmas Eve Day when her SUV rolled on U.S. Highway 210 near Tamarack in northeastern Minnesota.
Nancy Haseltine Demunhayes died in the 12:45 p.m crash, while her 12-year-old passenger, Dradin Jace Hayes, escaped injury.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Demunhayes’ 2001 Ford Explorer was attempting to make a U-turn when the front passenger tire slipped into the ditch and the vehicle rolled.
Hamburg is just west of the Twin Cities.