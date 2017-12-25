Region under wind chill warning

"The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin," the weather service warning said.

The forecast calls for overnight wind chills to range from 30 to 45 below zero throughout north-central and northwest Minnesota, as well as northeast and southeast North Dakota.

According to The American Red Cross, frostbite occurs when there is freezing of a specific body part, such as fingers, nose or ear lobes, which are often exposed to the cold, or the toes, which although they may be covered, often see symptoms of frostbite.

Hypothermia is another cold-related emergency and may quickly become life-threatening. Hypothermia is linked to the cooling of the body because of the failure of the body's warming system. Symptoms include shivering, numbness, glassy stare, as well as apathy, weakness, impaired judgment and, ultimately, loss of consciousness.

The forecast for the Bemidji area calls for Tuesday's "high temperature" to be only near 10 below, with wind chills as low as 45 below. The temperature will continue to drop to about 23 below Tuesday night, with wind chills about 36 below.

Here's a look at the rest of the week's weather service forecast:

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 2 below. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12 below. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

• Thursday: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 4. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

• Thursday night: A slight chance of snow before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13 below. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

• Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 3 below. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 below. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

• Saturday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8 below. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 below. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 4 below. Northwest wind around 7 mph.