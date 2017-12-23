Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., also expressed concerns, though the offices of multiple other Minnesota and North Dakota leaders either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

"We all come from somewhere — whether it's my grandparents from Switzerland, my great grandparents from Slovenia, or today's Hmong and Somali communities who are part of Minnesota and North Dakota's workforce," Klobuchar said in a statement provided by her office.

In a lengthy piece about his immigration policies, the New York Times reported that Trump had made racially charged comments in an Oval Office meeting in June. In discussing visa numbers for immigrants, he suggested that those coming from Haiti "all have AIDS," and that others from Nigeria would never "go back to their huts" after seeing the U.S.

The Times reported that those comments were denied by cabinet members and senior staff present for the meeting, but said both officials who relayed the comments to their reporters had also noted them to others at the time.

"If true, the president's comments are deeply troubling as no ethnicity or nationality of people should be portrayed in such a manner—especially those who may be fleeing real dangers in their home countries or those looking to visit the U.S.," Heitkamp said in a statement provided by her office, citing refugees' and immigrants' contributions to "local economies across the country." She also referenced her support for a Senate-approved immigration reform bill in 2013.

"To actually pass legislation to improve the immigration system and secure the border, Republicans and Democrats need to work together," she said. "It's time to bring this bill up again for a vote or a similar effort should happen this Congress as soon as possible."

A member of the office of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, who is expected to replace Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., on Jan. 3, said it is unlikely she will offer public statement in her new capacity on the matter until she is sworn in.

The offices of Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. and Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., did not respond to requests for comment.