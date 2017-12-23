The order, issued on Saturday, Dec. 23, says that an arctic cold front that swept into Clay County has endangered the health and safety of people without access to an indoor shelter. Dayton's order also says that the resources of the local and county governments were inadequate to meet the demands of the severe winter conditions. The Clay County Sheriff's Office has requested the use of the armory in Moorhead and the help of the Minnesota National Guard to support temporary emergency cold weather sheltering.