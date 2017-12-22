Police say they found meth lab in small northern Minn. town

Agents from the Lakes Area Drug Investigation Division and the Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team searched the Crosby home about 4:50 p.m. Thursday in Townsend Trailer Park.

The search warrant was in connection to an ongoing drug investigation involving the manufacture and sale of meth.

Inside the home were 25-year-old Richard Glenn Hatcher of Crosby and a juvenile male from Ironton. Hatcher was arrested and the juvenile was released to his parents. Inside the house was evidence, including two one-pot meth labs, indicating the suspects were manufacturing meth on numerous occasions.

Agents also seized a felony amount of meth—approximately 16 grams found in a freezer—and a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint filed against him, Hatcher told officers he was not manufacturing meth, but was using water in an attempt to extract the drug from the carpet and repurify it. Hatcher apparently admitted to selling meth and owning one of the labs, which according to the complaint he attributed to his "passion for chemistry."

Hatcher remained in the Crow Wing County Jail Friday.

"The individuals involved in these labs not only put themselves at risk, but also members of the general public," stated Sheriff Todd Dahl in a news release. "We haven't seen a meth lab in Crow Wing County for quite some time. I am thankful that our LADID drug agents were able to successfully locate and dismantle this lab."