The crash occurred 20 miles east of Rapid City at 8:45 p.m. when the bus carrying 56 passengers lost all power.

The 2013 Motor Coach bus, driven by a 39-year-old woman, came to a stop in the middle of both interstate lanes with no lights were operating.

The eastbound 2013 Ford E-250 van then rear-ended the bus, said the South Dakota State Patrol.

The man, who was not identified pending notification of family, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

No one on the bus was injured. The passengers were transported back to Rapid City via buses from the nearby Ellsworth Air Force.

The Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Rapid City Fire Department, Pennington County Search and Rescue and Ellsworth Air Force Base.