Officers in shooting at Minneapolis City Hall identified

Placed on standard administrative leave were Sgt. Gene Suker, a 20-year veteran, officer Jerome Carey, who has been with the department for one year and officer David Martinson, an eight-year member of the department..

Shot by the officers in the incident was Marcus Fischer, 18, of Minneapolis, who continues to be treated at the Hennepin County Medical Center while in the custody of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on charges unrelated to city hall shooting.

According to preliminary reports, investigators had just finished questioning Fischer in a police interview room and stepped out to get Fischer a bottle of water.

Shortly after investigators left the room, Fischer produced a large folding knife that he had concealed in his waistband and began severely injuring himself, said the report. When one of the investigators returned to the room several minutes later, he saw what Fischer was doing and shouted for help. For several minutes, several officers said they then attempted to convince Fischer to drop his knife and stop hurting himself.

When Fischer ignored their commands, Martinson deployed his Taser but it was ineffective. Fischer continued to ignore officer commands and walked toward the officers with the knife, at which time Suker and Carey fired their handguns at Fischer, said the BCA report.

Fischer was taken away by ambulance.

No officers were injured. Several surveillance and body cameras captured the incident.

As it does in all investigations, once the investigation is complete the BCA will present its findings without recommendations to the county attorney for review. Due to a conflict of interest, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office has asked that the Washington County Attorney's Office to review the case.

The BCA's investigation into the shooting is ongoing, however no further updates are planned until the BCA presents the case to the county attorney.