Ambassadors congratulate Hazelton Family Dentistry on new location

In the front row from left to right are dental assistant Kaitlan Hendricks, Jen Hazelton, owner Dr. Zach Hazelton and dental assistant Jessi Berndt. In the back row are ambassadors Paul Diehl, Brian Bissonette, Betsie Curb, office manager Megan Baldwin, dental hygienist Stacey Achan, dental hygienist Aricka Johnson, receptionist Erin Echternach, ambassadors Nora Shanahan, Rebecca Olson, Barb Treat and Russ Moen. Submitted photo.

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently congratulated Hazelton Family Dentistry on its new location at 110 Mag Seven Court SW, Suite 220. Hazelton Family Dentistry provides comprehensive general dentistry for the entire family, a press release said. Pictured front row, from left, are dental assistant Kaitlan Hendricks, Jen Hazelton, Owner Dr. Zach Hazelton, and dental assistant Jessi Berndt. Pictured back row, from left, are ambassadors Paul Diehl, Brian Bissonette, and Betsie Curb, office manager Megan Baldwin, dental hygienist Stacey Achan, dental hygienist Aricka Johnson, receptionist Erin Echternach, and ambassadors Nora Shanahan, Rebecca Olson, Barb Treat and Russ Moen.