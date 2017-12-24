Ambassadors welcome North Country Confections

In the front row from left to right are ambassador Lisa Hofstad, shift supervisor Alisa Thompson, owner/manager Barbara Milhem-Field and ambassador Jill Beardsley. In the back row are ambassadors Brian Bissonette, Benita Dingman and Noemi Aylesworth. Submitted photo.

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently welcomed new business North Country Confections to Bemidji. The business, located at 1204 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, is a full service confections store with daily lunches, chocolates, treats and cakes, a press release said. In addition, they offer service community programs with their confections, the release said. Pictured front row, from left, are ambassador Lisa Hofstad, Shift Supervisor Alisa Thompson, Owner/Manager Barbara Milhem-Field, and ambassador Jill Beardsley. Pictured back row, from left, are ambassadors Brian Bissonette, Benita Dingman and Noemi Aylesworth.