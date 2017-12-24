Ambassadors welcome North Country Confections
Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently welcomed new business North Country Confections to Bemidji. The business, located at 1204 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, is a full service confections store with daily lunches, chocolates, treats and cakes, a press release said. In addition, they offer service community programs with their confections, the release said. Pictured front row, from left, are ambassador Lisa Hofstad, Shift Supervisor Alisa Thompson, Owner/Manager Barbara Milhem-Field, and ambassador Jill Beardsley. Pictured back row, from left, are ambassadors Brian Bissonette, Benita Dingman and Noemi Aylesworth.