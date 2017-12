The First City Lions Club, local schools, local consignment shops and 4-H members recently collected 100 pairs of shoes that will be redistributed by Soles4Souls. Mary Lou Milender and her husband, Mel, delivered the shoes to a distribution center in Maple Grove, Minn., where they were placed into a cargo container for shipment to Haiti. Pictured are Bemidji First City Lions Club members Mary Lou Milender and Joyce Kramer.