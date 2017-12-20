Minn. siblings deck out Volkswagen van for the holidays

Like a beacon on a hill, the Villanueva-Montoya Volkswagan Campmobile has caught the attention of motorists on Ridge Drive in the Buffalo Hills neighborhood in Brainerd this week. Steve Kohls / Forum News Service

Antiago (left) and Arianna Villanueva-Montoya sit in their 1971 Volkswagen Campmobile Monday which they decorated for the holidays on Ridge Drive in the Buffalo Hills neighborhood in south Brainerd. Steve Kohls /Forum News Service

BRAINERD, Minn.—Perched on a hill near Ridge Drive in the Buffalo Hills neighborhood in Brainerd, a vintage 1971 Volkswagen Campmobile van is a beacon to motorists in this Brainerd neighborhood. Brother and sister Arianna and Antiago Villanueva-Montoya decided to decorate the VW van in holiday lights for the neighborhood because they love their van.