Minn. siblings deck out Volkswagen van for the holidays
BRAINERD, Minn.—Perched on a hill near Ridge Drive in the Buffalo Hills neighborhood in Brainerd, a vintage 1971 Volkswagen Campmobile van is a beacon to motorists in this Brainerd neighborhood. Brother and sister Arianna and Antiago Villanueva-Montoya decided to decorate the VW van in holiday lights for the neighborhood because they love their van.
The Villanueva-Montoya family loves the Volkswagen Campmobiles. Mom Stephanie Villanueva-Montoya and Dad Elias Montoya have a 1973 in the garage that has not been restored. Their dream is to pull a Scamp travel trailer in tandem with their children's 1971 VW throughout the country on vacation.