The entire lake froze over in November, but since then the ice in the northern area began to melt and was open water for days, giving geese and swans a place to gather. The open water began to get a coating of ice early Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, as frigid temperatures began to hit the lakes area.

A few lakeshore owners — Nick Bernier, Del Woese, Ron Hedlund and Rebecca Timmins — said the situation with the lake freezing, then melting was weird.

"We are seeing a phenomenon that hasn't happened here, for as far as we know for like 60-plus years," Bernier said. "We have a big opening area in the lake even after a cold freeze up. This is highly unusual. We are worried about safety."

Bernier said for three decades, from the 1970s to the 1990s, Lower Mission Lake was a major part of a local snowmobile trail. He feared with the holidays approaching visitors may venture on the lake to either go ice fishing or snowmobiling and he worried for their safety.

Woese said the coming frigid temperatures will help produce ice, but he worried how much ice there would be on the portion of the lake where open water once flowed just a day ago. The residents estimated the hole to be about 40-50 acres.

Bernier said the lake is a "pretty solid ice lake" as 65 percent of lake is 15 feet deep or less and freezes easily. Bernier has lived on the lake for 41 years, Woese for 22 years and Hedlund's family has owned property on the lake since 1949. None recall a winter when the lake was not completely frozen over.

"This is the deepest part of the lake," Hedlund said of the area that was open water for days. "There were white caps on the lake and swan and geese swimming there Tuesday."

Hedlund said Lower Mission usually freezes over early in the winter season and Upper Mission Lake freezes over later in the season.

The open water on Mission Lake had residents thinking back to 2003, when North Long Lake had a mysterious "black hole" appear without an obvious cause on the lake's Highway 371 bay. A year later, A.W. Research Laboratories in Brainerd sent samples of the lake bottom to a laboratory in Seattle. Tests found that the bottom of Highway 371 bay had unusually high concentrations of diatoms, tiny plant-like critters with a skeletal structure. Diatoms live in sediment and when they emerge usually remain near the bottom. The diatoms in North Long, however, secrete an oily substance that floats, bringing them to the surface. In sunlight diatoms undergo the photosynthesis common to all plant life.

The late Al Cibuzar of A.W. Research Laboratories said in 2004: "We found extraordinarily high concentrations of diatoms near the surface. They suppressed the freezing point of the water. On cloudy days they didn't rise to the surface, causing the hole to freeze over. Then on sunny days they would rise and the hole would re-open. That explains how it stayed open in some of coldest weather and froze over on milder days."

It is not known if the open water on Lower Mission Lake could be the same type of "black hole," but most likely it is not.

Other Brainerd area lakes also are seeing open water, as temperatures have been above normal 15 out of 19 days in December.

Capt. Scott Goddard with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said there are about seven lakes currently with open water. Through the sheriff's Facebook page, people are asked to post any lakes with open water.

"We would like to again remind the public that a great number of our lakes still have thin ice," Goddard said. "We are hopeful and thankful for this cold winter stretch that is coming. As soon as the snow flies we know that the snowmobiles will be out and we want people to know there are lakes with thin ice and open water. We ask people to stay off lakes, unless they are operating on a lake they know has a significant amount of ice."