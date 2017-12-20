A packed Pantry: Ruby's Pantry moves to Sanford Center for more space
Just days before Christmas, people move through the Ruby’s Pantry line on Wednesday to fill their cupboards before the holidays.
The food distribution program moved to the Sanford Center for December’s distribution to have more space, officials told the Pioneer last week. For a $20 cash donation, 400 households in the community can receive between $100 to $130 worth of groceries.
Customers will have to register, but repeat clients will already be in the system. Ruby’s Pantry is held every third Wednesday of the month at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.