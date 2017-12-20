Just days before Christmas, people move through the Ruby’s Pantry line on Wednesday to fill their cupboards before the holidays. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

The food distribution program moved to the Sanford Center for December’s distribution to have more space, officials told the Pioneer last week. For a $20 cash donation, 400 households in the community can receive between $100 to $130 worth of groceries.