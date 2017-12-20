Search
    Franken sets date for resignation

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:00 p.m.
    U.S. Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota talks about health care on Jan. 11, 2013. Don Davis / Forum News Service1 / 2
    Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith says on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, she accepts the appointment to the U.S. Senate and will run for Senate next year. Don Davis / Forum News Service2 / 2

    WASHINGTON—Minnesota gets a new U.S. senator on Jan. 3.

    A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Al Franken said on Wednesday, Dec. 20, that the senator will resign on Jan. 2. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith is to be sworn in the next day.

    The announcement puts to rest rumors that Franken will decide to stay in office after announcing two weeks ago that he would resign over sexual misconduct allegations. At the time, he only said he would leave the Senate "in coming weeks." That produced speculation that he may opt to remain in office.

    Even without a firm resignation date from Franken, Gov. Mark Dayton a week ago appointed Smith to fill Franken's seat. Last weekend, Smith was in Washington looking for housing and preparing for the transition.

    Eight women accused Franken of sexual misconduct, including grabbing their buttocks and forcing a kiss on a fellow performer during a USO tour. While he denied the allegations or said he recalled the events differently than the women, he resigned after most of his Senate Democratic colleagues said he had to go.

    Smith said she will run in next November's election to fill the final two years of Franken's term.

    On Wednesday, Franken delivered a speech to the Senate about educatIon. It was the first of several speeches he plans as his term ends.

