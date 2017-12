BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Voiture 40/8 No. 582 and American Legion Post 14 will meet on Thursday, Dec. 21, in the Legion Room at Lazy Jack’s, 6735 Fairgrounds Road NW. The Bemidji Voiture 40/8 will meet at 5 p.m. Dinner will take place at 6 p.m., and the American Legion will meet at 7 p.m. All members are welcome along with their guests.