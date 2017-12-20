Bemidji to host after school-program on Tuesdays

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation department will host an after school program on Tuesdays from Jan. 9 through Feb. 27, and from March 6 through April 24. It will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Public Works Facility, 1351 Fifth St. NW. Each week will include snacks, crafts, games and different learning topics. The program is open to a maximum of 10 students in K-5. The cost is $30. Participants can register at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us, City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.