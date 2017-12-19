Marcus Fischer, 18, of Minneapolis is being treated for his injuries at Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition was not released.

The BCA is in the process of conducting interviews with officers who were either involved in or who witnessed the incident. The BCA will provide additional information about the incident, including the names of the officers who fired their weapons, once those interviews are complete. Several interviews have already taken place.

Attorneys representing the remaining officers have indicated they will make their clients available later this week.

The BCA said the investigation is ongoing.