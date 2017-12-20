Wine suggestions for your holiday gift list

You may drink and enjoy wine that you pay no more than $5 or $6 five a bottle for, but I advise NOT giving it as a gift to anyone. I view gift giving as a reach above one's own standards to true friends and great relatives. That "reach" doesn't have to be foolishly extravagant to be generous or appreciated, but should be something that shows appreciation and thoughtfulness.

Most wines on the international market have pricing points all over the chart. Italian, French, Spanish, Chilean and Argentinian wines are good examples of those outside the United States. Washington, Oregon, California and New York, along with local, in-state wineries, have quality products to use as holiday gifts.

Bringing the appropriate wine to a dinner party is a must in most circles, especially if it is to be consumed with the meal. A roast beef dinner would be complemented nicely with a wine varietal of merlot, carmenere, cabernet sauvignon, or cabernet franc. I had a good zinfandel from the Montevina winery in Amador County in California that went very nicely with a recent roast beef dinner I enjoyed. It was soft on tannins and would make a good every day sipper.

If your previous experiences with zin wines have been a turnoff because of their strength, the lighter style of this one will be a welcome addition to your drinking pleasure.

To add to the pleasure in taste is the comfort in price, with an SRP of around $12.

Here is an abbreviated listing, compliments of Wine Enthusiast Magazine, that will deliver quality for $15 or less:

• Duck Pond 2016 pinot gris (Willamette Valley) boasts flavors of stone fruits and orange blossoms, is light and tawny in color with a balanced acidity on the finish.

• Kendall-Jackson 2015 Vintner's Reserve sauvignon blanc from California is a beautiful bottle that would be a joy to receive and the wine within an even greater joy to drink.

• Dr. Konstantin Frank 2015 dry riesling from the Finger Lakes of New York is good if you like a dry, sharp riesling; this is one of my favorite rieslings.

• Bodega Belgrano NV malbec from Argentina is my own go-to choice for malbec wines with a lightly oak taste that will go with just about any food: beef, cheeses, or just sandwiches.

• Cline 2016 Viognier (North Coast) is guaranteed to please with its full-bodied orange and honeysuckle dry taste that still leaves a slightly sweet impression on the finish. If you are not familiar with Viognier wine, then in addition to giving one as a gift, purchase one for yourself.

• Fetzer 2015 Eagle Peak merlot (California) has a smooth and enjoyable texture that is light with tannin impact.