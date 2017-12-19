Crime report for Dec. 18
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:
Burglary
8:10 p.m. Deputies received a report of a burglary on Homony Lane in Pennington. Suspects were located and questioned.
Theft
4:01 p.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested for theft, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle at the 12800 block of Highway 89 NW.
Violations/Court Orders
8:39 p.m. A 19-year-old male was arrested for probation violations at the 1300 block of Porcupine Road SE.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:
DWI
12:22 a.m. A 19-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 400 block of 19th Street NE.
Warrant
7:49 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.