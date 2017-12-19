Crime report for Dec. 18

Theft

4:01 p.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested for theft, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle at the 12800 block of Highway 89 NW.

Violations/Court Orders

8:39 p.m. A 19-year-old male was arrested for probation violations at the 1300 block of Porcupine Road SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

DWI

12:22 a.m. A 19-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 400 block of 19th Street NE.

Warrant

7:49 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.