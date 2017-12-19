The periods of snow forecast to hit the region Wednesday morning and evening could impact travel in most of eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, according to a special weather statement issued Tuesday by the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.

“The most likely area for this band is centered around a line from Devils Lake through the central Red River Valley east-southeast to Park Rapids (Minn.), or generally between U.S. Highway 2 and Interstate 94,” the weather statement said.

Grand Forks, Fargo, Jamestown, Crookston, Thief River Falls, Bemidji and Park Rapids could see 3 to 4 inches, while Cando, N.D., Cooperstown, N.D., and Devils Lake could receive 4 to 6 inches, according to the weather service. Areas closer to Cavalier, N.D., Hallock, Minn., Detroit Lakes, Minn., and Wadena, Minn., likely will see 2 to 3 inches.

Snowfall weakens toward Roseau, Minn., Baudette, Minn., Fergus Falls, Minn., and Wahpeton, N.D., which are forecast to see 1 to 2 inches, according to the weather service. Further to the west, most of northwest North Dakota is under a winter storm watch and could accumulate 5 to 8 inches of snow.

It is possible more snow than predicted for the Red River Valley could fall, said Ryan Knutsvig, a weather service meteorologist. Winds should linger around 20 mph, according to the weather service.

“Winds do not appear to be a big issue with this event, but there may be some light blowing snow in some parts of North Dakota,” Knutsvig wrote in an email to media.

The system should clear off by Thursday, which should have a high of 6 degrees. More snow could fall Friday afternoon, but the chance for that is low, according to the forecast.

As previously predicted, temperatures are expected to fall rapidly across the region as the weekend approaches. That trend could continue into next week.

“We've had above-normal temperatures lately, but we are expected to swing the other way toward very cold temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” Knutsvig said. “Highs below zero and lows in the teens to 20s below are possible along with bitterly cold wind chills.”

Grand Forks could have a high of 15 degrees on Friday, but that will drop to about 7 degrees on Saturday and 2 below zero on Sunday, according to the weather service. The lows for Friday, Saturday and Sunday come hit a negative 2, negative 11 and negative 17, respectively, according to the forecast.

There is a high chance rest of December into next year will be colder than normal, according to the weather service.