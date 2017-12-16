Snow Sparkles and Winter Wonders to be held at Spearhead Lake

BEMIDJI -- Snow Sparkles and Winter Wonders at Spearhead Lake will be held at the Neilson Spearhead Center, 48851 County 29, from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The event will include “a toasty bonfire, hot chocolate and snowflakes, snowsnakes, animal tracks and a walk on the frozen lake,” according to a press release. The event is open to those in second grade and above. Participants are encouraged to bring snowpants and mittens, gorp ingredients and “leftover Christmas cookies” to share, the release said. It is limited to 15 participants and costs $15 per person. Participants should register by Dec. 21 by calling Chris at (218) 751-7434.