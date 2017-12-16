Mental Health USA offers training in Bemidji
BEMIDJI -- Over two consecutive Saturday’s, including Jan 20 and 27, Mental Health USA will offer Mental Health First Aid training in Bemidji. The 8-hour training course gives participants the tools to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance-use problem and to connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary. Mental Health first aiders will learn a five-step action plan that guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support.
For more information or to participate in a Mental Health First Aid training in Bemidji or
the surrounding area, visit MentalHealthUSA.org or contact Valerie Saviano at (815) 670- 4173 or email ValerieS@MentalHealthUSA.org. Savuabi is a certified instructor and is certified to train adults and public safety officials using curriculum which is MN POST board approved for law enforcement.