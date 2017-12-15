Search
    Crime report for Dec. 14

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:01 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Accident

    9:33 a.m. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover with no injuries at the intersection of Aure Road NW and Highway 89 NW.

    DWI

    11:42 a.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Highway 2 W.

    Harassment

    12:50 p.m. Deputies received a report that a resident at the 1200 block of Rodeo Drive NW was threatening staff with a knife.

    Other

    9:55 a.m. Deputies received a complaint from a person whose neighbor threatened to shoot his dog at the 6600 block of Beltrami Line Road SW.

    Theft

    1:02 p.m. Deputies received a report of stolen license plates at the 3700 block of Lost Echo Lane SW.

    Traffic Stop

    2:22 a.m. A 44-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation and fireworks at the 7600 block of Eckles Road NW.

    3:52 p.m. A 52-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation at the intersection of Highway 2 NW and Caribou Footed Trail.

    Violations/Court Orders

    12:14 a.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for violating an order for protection at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 NW and Wildwood Road.

    Warrant

    10:47 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Assault

    1:59 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 600 block of 2nd Street SE.

    11:53 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 1600 block of Bixby Avenue NE.

    Assist

    8:06 a.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested at the 1600 block of 23rd Street NW.

    Burglary

    5:10 p.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 1400 block of 2nd Street SE.

    Sex Crimes

    8:26 a.m. An officer was notified of possible exploitation of youth.

    Violations/Court Orders

    11:51 p.m. A 21-year-old male was arrested for violating a no-contact order at the 900 block of Carter Circle SE.

    Warrant

    2:17 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

