Crime report for Dec. 14

9:33 a.m. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover with no injuries at the intersection of Aure Road NW and Highway 89 NW.

DWI

11:42 a.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Highway 2 W.

Harassment

12:50 p.m. Deputies received a report that a resident at the 1200 block of Rodeo Drive NW was threatening staff with a knife.

Other

9:55 a.m. Deputies received a complaint from a person whose neighbor threatened to shoot his dog at the 6600 block of Beltrami Line Road SW.

Theft

1:02 p.m. Deputies received a report of stolen license plates at the 3700 block of Lost Echo Lane SW.

Traffic Stop

2:22 a.m. A 44-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation and fireworks at the 7600 block of Eckles Road NW.

3:52 p.m. A 52-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation at the intersection of Highway 2 NW and Caribou Footed Trail.

Violations/Court Orders

12:14 a.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for violating an order for protection at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 NW and Wildwood Road.

Warrant

10:47 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Assault

1:59 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 600 block of 2nd Street SE.

11:53 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 1600 block of Bixby Avenue NE.

Assist

8:06 a.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested at the 1600 block of 23rd Street NW.

Burglary

5:10 p.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 1400 block of 2nd Street SE.

Sex Crimes

8:26 a.m. An officer was notified of possible exploitation of youth.

Violations/Court Orders

11:51 p.m. A 21-year-old male was arrested for violating a no-contact order at the 900 block of Carter Circle SE.

Warrant

2:17 p.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.