According to a newly released study by insurance company QuoteWizard, Minnesota is the second-ranked state in the country when it comes to having the worst drivers. That is up nine spots from the same study released in 2016 that had Minnesota ranked as the 11th-worst state for bad drivers. North Dakota was ranked 10th.

In determining how each state is ranked, the study takes a number of different factors into consideration. Those factors include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations and fatalities. According to the study's metrics, Minnesota saw big increases in 2017 in accidents, speeding and citations. As for what is causing these increases, QuoteWizard says Minnesota's brutal winter weather along with the state's infamous "Minnesota Nice" mentality makes drivers passive-aggressive and indecisive behind the wheel.

California came in as No. 1 on the list. According to QuoteWizard, five of the top 10 cities with the worst drivers are in California, including Sacramento, which was ranked as the worst city in the country to drive in.

The crown of best state to drive in goes to Rhode Island, which also took home top honors in 2016.