Jury finds Fargo man guilty of threatening Sen. Heitkamp

After a four-day trial, Kevin Lee Olson was found guilty Friday, Dec. 15, of making threatening interstate communications.

His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Prosecutors say that, on Dec. 22, 2016, Olson sent an email to Heitkamp stating: "It seems the only consideration one gets these days is when one becomes a criminal. I guess I should find you, you (expletive), and shoot you in your red head!"

The case was investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Capitol Police, FBI and Fargo police. Olson was arrested Jan. 10.

Court records show he had been sending emails to Heitkamp's office since 2014, including one in October 2016 in which he stated: "I'm coming for you!! Now what will you hide behind??" He admitted to police he had sent the threatening December email from his account, court records stated.