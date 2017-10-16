Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith said the man’s injuries were serious, but not believed to be life threatening. The identity of the man and the Menomonie police officer that was driving the car were not released Monday.

UW-Stout police chief Jason Spetz said he has not been notified of any student seriously injured over the weekend.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office received a report about 1 a.m. Sunday that a Menomonie police squad car was westbound on Wilson Avenue when the officer noticed someone lying in the street. The officer swerved, but was unable to avoid hitting the man.

“It appeared he was lying on his side facing away from the squad car,” Smith said.

Smith said it was dark and windshield wipers were being used intermittently by the male officer in the squad.

The Menomonie Fire Department transported the man to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie. Later, the subject was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and then to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus, in Rochester, Minn.

The case is under investigation by the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol, who is conducting a crash reconstruction, Smith said.

Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson said his department will cooperate fully with the investigation.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the person who was struck and his family as they deal with this difficult time,” Atkinson said.

The officer is on administrative leave in accordance with department policy, Atkinson said.

“It’s what we do when there is a serious incident and an investigation is taking place,” Atkinson said.

Menomonie, located along Interstate 94, is 60 miles east of St. Paul.