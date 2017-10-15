Hudson, Wis., officials eye waterfront improvements

"There's certainly things that I think could be done to ... make it more accessible to more people, to make it even more of a destination than it already is." said Mike Johnson, community development director for the City of Hudson.

Hudson entered into an agreement with St. Paul-headquartered SEH for consulting on the Waterfront Vision Study earlier this year, Johnson said. The riverfront spans from Interstate 94 to the railroad bridge on Hudson's St. Croix Street.

Hudson wants to maximize the waterfront's space for recreational and boating uses, he said.

"We want to bring in people off the water, not just people coming in with their cars," Johnson said.

At a Monday, Oct. 2, meeting, SEH presented Hudson officials with the following ideas:

• Relocate the city's amphitheater to minimize glare during evening performances.

• Relocate the rowing club and sailing school to provide more dock space. Both groups have been looking to relocate.

• Improve the dike — some areas currently feature broken concrete.

• Connect the park to downtown by turning Walnut Street into a plaza on weekends.

Hudson "already is a destination along the St. Croix, but we want to improve it," said Alex Thill, graduate landscape designer at SEH.

Hudson Mayor Rich O'Connor said he would like to see the addition of a roughly 800-foot boardwalk that would span from the wall along the riverfront into the St. Croix.

The boardwalk would ideally be wide enough for residents to walk on or fish from, O'Connor said, and would include dockage to lure boaters to Hudson's downtown businesses.

"That's one of the things that I really championed," he said.

The city hopes to wrap the planning process up by the end of the year, Johnson said, and will determine costs and funding opportunities over the winter and spring.

SEH will also recommend funding sources for the waterfront renovations and developments.

Funding for shoreline improvements and transient dockage may be available through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and fish and wildlife grants, Thill said.

"It can be a monumental overtaking if you try to do it all at once, so we're going to help break it down a little bit," Thill said.

The city's main goal with the project, O'Connor said, is to remind residents and visitors of Hudson's river town identity.

"For many years, you look at all these river towns and they've absolutely turned their backs to the river," he said. "I really think this is just a fabulous resource that we need to take advantage of because I personally think it identifies who we are as a city."