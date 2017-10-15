The body recovered from the wreckage Sunday is believed to be that of Chad Rygwall, said Anoka County Lt. Brent Erickson.

Rygwall's wife, Jill Marie Rygwall, 48, was found Friday night and pulled from the water by witnesses. Resuscitation efforts failed, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed that the couple left the Princeton airport Friday afternoon for a short flight and had planned to return to the airport where Rygwall, a licensed pilot, kept his plane.

The plane went down about 5:30 Friday night about two miles northwest of the Ferry Street bridge over the Mississippi.

"We can speculate that they were enjoying a recreational flight, enjoying the fall colors," Erickson said.

Authorities have determined the plane crashed after hitting power lines, he said.

"I understand the recreational side of it, but safety has to come into play, and the fact that he was flying so low obviously had major impact on the outcome here," Erickson said, noting that the pilot was flying at the level of the treetops.

The couple has a 13-year-old son who is currently in the custody of his grandparents.

Recovery efforts were extremely difficult because of high water level and extreme current conditions, the sheriff's office said. Divers arrived to help, but reported it was unsafe for them to enter the water. Sonar equipment was used to locate the fuselage.

Some of the wreckage will remain in the river while the insurance company and the salvage company decide what to do, Erickson said Sunday.