Knife River makes donation to Sanford Health Foundation
Knife River, one of the largest construction materials and contracting companies in the United States, recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its Sanford Joe Lueken Cancer Center Project, according to a press release.
The Sanford Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, technology and facilities for the region, the release said. The foundation can be reached at (218) 333-5515.
Pictured from left to right are Foundation Director Penny Echternach and Knife River Materials of Northern Minnesota President Doug Muyres.