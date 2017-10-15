Simenson earns national award

An Anishinaabe birth worker and co-founder of the nonprofit Mewinzha Ondaadiziike Wiigaming, Simenson works to address long-standing birth disparities in her community through improving access to education, healthcare and social support services, according to a release.

Each of 2017's awardees received a cash prize of $10,000 and were honored at a private luncheon in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Award recipients also were recognized at the 2017 MCN Annual Conference on Thursday, Oct. 12 in St. Paul.