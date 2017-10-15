Simenson earns national award
BEMIDJI—The McKnight Foundation and the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits have selected
Millicent Simenson of Bemidji as one of three individuals to receive this year's Virginia McKnight Binger Unsung Hero Award. The award is meant to honor individuals doing life-changing work in communities across Minnesota with little or no recognition, according to a press release.
An Anishinaabe birth worker and co-founder of the nonprofit Mewinzha Ondaadiziike Wiigaming, Simenson works to address long-standing birth disparities in her community through improving access to education, healthcare and social support services, according to a release.
Each of 2017's awardees received a cash prize of $10,000 and were honored at a private luncheon in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Award recipients also were recognized at the 2017 MCN Annual Conference on Thursday, Oct. 12 in St. Paul.