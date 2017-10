From left to right are BABGC executive director Andrea Ohnstad, BABGC members, and branch manager of Enterprise Rent-A-Car Bemidji and BABGC parent Dawn Kleinjan. Submitted photo.

Enterprise Holdings Foundation recently donated $1,500 to support children through year-round academic programs at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. Pictured from left to right are Club Executive Director Andrea Ohnstad, club members, and Branch Manager of Enterprise Rent-A-Car Bemidji and club parent Dawn Kleinjan.