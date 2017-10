Pictured left to right are Marcia BMarthaler, Cindi Gross and Al Belleveau. Submitted photo.

The Bemidji Garden Club recently donated funds to the Bemidji Sculpture Walk. Pictured left to right are Bemidji Sculpture Walk Board President Marcia BMarthaler, Bemidji Garden Club member Cindi Gross and Bemidji Sculpture Walk past president Al Belleveau.