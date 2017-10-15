Search
    Edevold family donates to Sanford Health Foundation

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:45 a.m.
    From left to right are Seth Tramm, manager Sanford Bagley EMS Operations, Marvin Edevold, Jeanne Edevold Larson, and Rob Belanger, Sanford Bagley director. Submitted photo.

    The family of Marvin Edevold recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of the Bagley Ambulance Service. The Sanford Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, technology and facilities for the region, according to a press release.

    The foundation can be reached at (218) 333-5515.

