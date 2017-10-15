Edevold family donates to Sanford Health Foundation
The family of Marvin Edevold recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of the Bagley Ambulance Service. The Sanford Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, technology and facilities for the region, according to a press release.
The foundation can be reached at (218) 333-5515.
Pictured left to right are Sanford Bagley EMS Operations Manager Seth Tramm, Marvin Edevold, Jeanne Edevold Larso, and Sanford Bagley Director Rob Belanger.