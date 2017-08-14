The West Fargo facility opened in 2016 as an expansion of the downtown Fargo post office and has since sorted and mailed flat mail and parcels for more than 150 post offices with ZIP codes starting with 565, 580, 581 and 584 in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.

Fargo plant manager Larry Michels said many of the plant's 70 employees came from the downtown Fargo plant or were hired for the West Fargo site when it opened in 2016.

"We didn't eliminate any jobs," said Fargo Postmaster Greg Johnson.

The Fargo mail facility was not large enough to efficiently handle the amount of mail coming in, so the West Fargo location was opened, Michels said.

The West Fargo facility at 1907 4th Ave. N.W. handles mostly packages and magazines, of which 15 million passed through the facility's automated flat-sorting machine last year. The machine reads characters, bar codes and online video codes to sort mail in the right directions.

Michels said while the facility's machines are mostly automated, about 2 percent of packages and parcels still need to be manually sorted. The facility has already processed more than 35 million pieces of mail on its equipment during the first year of operation.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., toured the facility on Monday, Aug. 14, saying it was needed to improve North Dakota's growing population.

"As our state grows, it's important for USPS to have infrastructure in place for long-term, efficient mail delivery," Hoeven said. "This facility is an important part of that infrastructure and helps make processing mail for eastern North Dakota more efficient."