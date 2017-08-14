At Moorhead's Woodlawn Park, the existing court is unusable due to repeated floods in 1998, 2006, 2007 and 2009 that caused the asphalt surface to crack.

But now thanks to the Timberwolves program, "New Era. New Courts.," the court is being replaced with a $20,000 donation presented by U.S. Bank. The program kicked off in July to revitalize outdoor courts across the state and Woodlawn was selected as one of three sites.

The total project is expected to cost $30,000 and the city's capital improvement fund has set aside $10,000 to cover remaining costs.

Residents and Timberwolves fans were allowed to vote on three of the city's courts to get a facelift, including Northeast Park, Lamb Park and Woodlawn. Rochester and the Twin Cities were the other two areas across the state that were part of the revitalization program.

Reconstruction of the court is anticipated to be complete by the end of August or first week in September. The timeline allows some Wolves the chance to come check out the new court before the basketball season begins.