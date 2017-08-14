Che N. Jones, 24, of Rochester, Minn., made his court appearance before Judge Mark M. Starr in Sixth District Court in Hibbing Monday.

He was summoned to first appear on July 24. A hearing was held and continued until Monday when Jones was read his rights, formally charged with 11 felony charges and booked into the St. Louis County jail.

Starr set bail at $250,000 without conditions, as requested by Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Vlatkovich. Jones has retained Attorney Marcus Almon.

Jones was shot three times in the front of his body by Capt. Kurt Metzig and Officer Cody Loewen after fleeing from the scene, refusing to halt and drop his gun, falling in an alley and firing in the direction of the police officers on the afternoon of Jan. 13.

Metzig and Loewen were cleared in the incident in late February, when St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin determined that the officers' actions "were completely in compliance with and justified" by state statute.

A third officer, Officer Daniel Mooers, was involved in the pursuit of Jones, but did not engage in use of deadly force.

Jones has been charged with:

• Attempted murder in the second degree (against all three officers)

• Three counts of assault in the first degree/use of deadly force against peace officer (one for each officer)

• Three counts of assault in the second degree (one for each officer)

• Assault in the second degree (male victim)

• Felon in possession of a firearm

• Receiving stolen property

• Possession of cocaine and heroin in the fifth degree

According to the court documents:

Police were alerted to the altercation at an east Hibbing home at 12:43 p.m. Jan. 13.

Officers Metzig, Loewen and Mooers arrived almost simultaneously less than 5 minutes from the calls. They observed Jones with a gun in hand standing over a male lying on the ground.

Officers announced their presence and commanded Jones drop the gun. He disregarded the command and fled the scene.

Metzig and Loewen immediately pursued Jones, while Mooers checked on the male victim. Mooers joined the chase once he learned the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

The pursuit continued across the street and down another alley, all the while officers were shouting commands for Jones to stop and put down the gun.

While in the alley, Jones fell. Loewen ordered Jones to stay down, but he stood up and then fell again. Jones then rolled over and pointed the gun at the officers.

Loewen took cover behind a garbage can while continuing to order Jones to drop the gun. Jones got back on his feet and stepped into the middle of the alley, continuing to point the gun at the officers.

Both Metzig and Loewen heard a gunshot, and then both fired their weapons at Jones, the court document reads. Jones was hit in his right chest, left arm and left cheek.

Jones' gun was recovered with two fired cartridges. Further investigation revealed that the gun had been stolen from a residence in St. Charles, Minn.

A plastic baggie found on Jones contained 1.9 grams of a mixture of cocaine and heroin. While receiving medical attention, a blood sample taken from Jones revealed an alcohol concentration of .30.

The man Che is accused of beating suffered blunt trauma to the left top of his head, mouth and left eye. He also had a eyebrow laceration requiring stitches and at least three contusions to his head. He was treated and released from Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

The man told investigators that he allowed Jones, as a stranger, to warm up in his garage due to the cold weather. At some point, the two got into a verbal argument and the male asked Jones to leave.

While outside the residence, the male said Jones pointed a gun at him, fired it and then struck him with it. Investigators recovered a bullet from a stairwell in the residence that matches Jones' gun.

Jones was hospitalized at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth and eventually returned to Rochester.

Metzig and Loewen were put on standard administrative leave, as was Mooers. All returned to duty once cleared.