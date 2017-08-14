Michael Z. Ghebregziabiher, 55, was charged Monday with one count each of second-degree and third-degree assault, according to the complaint.

A St. Paul man flagged down a cab in downtown Minneapolis early Thursday morning, according to the complaint. He paid Ghebregziabiher up front and gave him his address. The passenger told police he suggested the cabdriver take the Cretin Avenue exit, but the driver insisted on following the GPS instructions. After arguing about it, the man asked Ghebregziabiher to pull over so he could walk home, the complaint said.

Once they stopped, Ghebregziabiher reportedly hit, punched and twice used Mace on the passenger, according to the complaint. The rider reported being unable to see, but he eventually escaped from the car and grabbed Ghebregziabiher’s phone, according to the complaint.

When officers found the passenger, he “was covered in blood from head to toe” and “when … he removed his bloody baseball hat from his head blood poured down his face,” the complaint said. He was transported to a hospital.

Nearby, officers found a bloody white bag with a crowbar inside, according to the complaint.

Ghebregziabiher returned to the scene later looking for his cellphone and was taken into custody, according to the complaint. He claimed the passenger was drunk and became belligerent, the complaint said. He said he stopped the car to force the passenger out, but the passenger punched him and refused, according to the complaint.

Ghebregziabiher told authorities he used Mace to force the passenger out and that the passenger hit his head while getting out of the car and again on the curb.