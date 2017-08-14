David Edward Williams Jr., 22, entered the guilty plea this past week in Washington County District Court. He is being held without bail in the Washington County Jail in Stillwater.

Due to the "horrific and heinous" nature of Williams' actions on the afternoon of Jan. 21, the state will be seeking an upward departure from the presumptive sentencing, said Assistant Washington County Attorney Kevin Mueller. Williams could face up to 20 years in prison; sentencing will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Mueller said some of the reasons for the request were because the crime was committed in a particularly cruel manner with particular injury, involved multiple victims and resulted in severe emotional impact on the victims.

"It makes me cringe," Mueller said. Williams' mother is now "living with significant, significant injuries."

Williams, through his public defender Laurel O'Rourke, provided this statement Monday: "I am saddened and horrified by my actions. I pled guilty because I love my family and in no way did I want to prolong their suffering. I am deeply sorry for the fear and pain that I have caused them."

He 'would not stop'

Police say Williams, who is bipolar, showed up at his parents' house on the afternoon of Jan. 21.

As soon as he arrived, Williams confiscated the phones in the house and told his mother that he "was going to hurt her," according to the criminal complaint.

When his mother tried to leave the room, Williams, brandishing a hammer, blocked her exit with a recliner. He then "began hitting her in the head with the hammer and would not stop," the complaint states. She "stated that she was beat 'relentlessly' with a hammer in the head; (she) thought she was going to die because (Williams) just kept going and would not stop."

Williams strapped his mother to a chair with duct tape, closed all the blinds in the house and "retrieved a big black bag that contained a black long gun, baseball bat, knife and hatchet," according to the complaint. He "kept saying he was going to kill her, and he slapped her in the head."

Father lured to scene

He texted his father, impersonating his mother, to lure him to the home. He then told his mother he was going to kill his father first and then positioned her in her chair "so that she was the first thing (his father) saw when he walked in the door," the complaint states.

Saying he was upset that his parents had medicated him as a child, Williams began throwing his prescriptions at his mother and used a hatchet to destroy all the phones in the house, according to the complaint.

When his father arrived about 6:30 p.m., Williams threatened him at gunpoint and ordered him to sit in a chair next to his mother.

He "loaded the gun and kept pointing it at (his parents)," the complaint states. "He was pacing around with the gun, hatchet and a knife. (He) kept saying he was going to kill (his parents) or maybe just one of them" and then kill himself.

Williams told his parents he was going to smoke marijuana "one last time before he killed himself," the complaint states. After he calmed down, Williams' father persuaded him to let them leave the house. They drove to Woodwinds Health Campus in Woodbury, where Williams' mother was treated for an open-skull fracture and numerous cuts to her scalp, according to the complaint.

Surrender after three hours

Police officers, including the SWAT team, found Williams at the house at 7:40 p.m. He surrendered after three hours of negotiations. Officers recovered "a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition, multiple knives, a hatchet (hidden in a ceiling channel), duct tape, damaged phones and medications," the complaint states.

They also found an entry in a journal dated that day which read: "I'm sorry. I hit you."

Williams had moved out over the summer, stopped taking his medication and started using drugs and alcohol, his parents told police.

He asked his parents for a list of all the people who were involved in putting him on medications but "did not disclose what he was going to do with the list," the complaint states. After he threatened his mother and another family member before Christmas, the Williamses had their locks changed, they told police.

Williams' mother said she thought she was going to die and that she is "very scared" of the possibility of her son getting released from jail, according to the complaint.

Williams was initially charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of firearm kidnapping and two counts of firearm terroristic threats.

