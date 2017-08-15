Local bowling associations to meet; will merge in 2018
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Men’s and Women’s Bowling Associations will merge before Aug. 1, 2018, officials said.
The first meeting to start the merger process will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Bemidji Bowl, 3455 Laurel Drive NW. All association directors are asked to attend, officials said, and other volunteers also will be needed to create a Transition Team.
For more information, contact Garnet Aanenson, women’s association manager, at gaanen@gvtel.com or (218) 563-2753.