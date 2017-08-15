Local bowling associations to meet; will merge in 2018

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Men’s and Women’s Bowling Associations will merge before Aug. 1, 2018, officials said.

The first meeting to start the merger process will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Bemidji Bowl, 3455 Laurel Drive NW. All association directors are asked to attend, officials said, and other volunteers also will be needed to create a Transition Team.