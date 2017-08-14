Minnesota Applebee’s to all stay open

The announcement followed news that up to 135 Applebee’s restaurants will be shuttered across the country this year.

The franchisee has about 50 restaurants in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

“We, Apple American Group, a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group, wanted to assure our valued guests and employees that this announcement in no way affects franchised Applebee’s locations that we own and operate,” Apple American Group CEO Greg Flynn said in a statement.

Flynn said the locations are “100 percent open for business.”

The San Francisco-based franchisee has locations throughout Minnesota, also from Bemidji and Baxter in northern Minnesota to Mankato and Albert Lea in southern Minnesota. There are numerous locations in the Twin Cities, too.

The parent company of Applebee’s, DineEquity Inc., said Friday the company is “closing underperforming restaurants and enhancing the supply chain” for the sake of “long-term brand health.”

The Flynn Restaurant Group, the largest franchisee in the U.S., runs 477 Applebee’s in 26 states. They also have 275 Taco Bells and 131 Panera’s.

The company doesn’t operate any restaurants in the Dakotas.