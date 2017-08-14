"We'll be able to bring our own meat in, have a lot better operation as far as more products to offer," Beaulieu said. "There are going to be healthier options for people up here rather than just fried food."

The store, located next to the current Red Lake Foods, is expected to open April 1. It will include a butcher shop and deli, new equipment and a Subway restaurant. The old 8,000 square-foot store will be used for cold storage. The gas pumps in front of the current store will be moved to the new one.

Beaulieu said the project has been funded using a U.S. Department of Agriculture guaranteed loan and the tax credits from the New Markets Tax Credit Program, which is administered by the U.S. Treasury Department and is meant to increase business' investment in low-income communities.

"There was a lot of moving pieces," Beaulieu said. "To do the funding for this project, we've done something that we've never done before...we had to get a lot of legal people involved, had a lot of team members on all sides to make sure this thing went the way it was supposed to."

About 20 Red Lake Foods employees attended Monday's groundbreaking, along with Tribal Council members and others from the community. Red Lake spiritual adviser Arnold Kingbird, Sr. said a prayer before attendees shoveled the first load of dirt, then shared a meal.

Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki said the new store was a long time coming.

"The goal is to bring our people to buy, instead of going to Bemidji," Seki said, before telling those assembled that the tribe's next project will be a retail center in Ponemah.

The Red Lake area has been designated as a food desert, meaning many residents don't have easy access to healthy food or have to travel longer distances for access. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture recently gave the reservation $78,000 in grant money to increase band members' access to fruits and vegetables.

"We're going to be able to offer a lot more products," Beaulieu said. "A lot healthier products, a bigger variety of products, so hopefully that will help get rid of that designation (as a food desert), and to offer more opportunities and products to our people up here."