Fatal, injury accidents surge at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

On the last day of the rally on Saturday, two deaths were reported raising the death toll to eight for the nine-day event, up from three deaths last year.

At about 7 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old motorcyclist from Piedmont, S.D., failed to negotiate a curve two miles west of Sturgis, slid on his side and hit a guardrail. The teen, who was wearing a helmet, died from his injuries in the crash on U.S. Highway 14A.

The other fatal crash on the final day of the rally was eight miles east of Hot Springs about 2 p.m. when a pickup went off South Dakota Highway 79 and rolled, killing the driver, a 29-year-old woman from Gering, Neb. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

Injury accidents were also up this year with 68, compared to 50 last year, with several motorcyclists or driver suffering life-threatening injuries.

Drug arrests and DUIs were down at the rally this year, however. Drug arrests fell from 226 to 217, while DUIs were down from 187 last year to 161 this year.

Preliminary indications were that attendance was up at this year’s rally, although final attendance numbers won’t be released until later this month. A South Dakota Department of Transportation count of Sturgis rally attendees will be released this week. The department has traffic counting devices at roads leading to the rally, although numbers are increased later when vendors report sales and the City of Sturgis reports its estimate.