Duluth family physician providing ancient alternative for pain

But nothing else had worked for the U.S. Air Force retiree in his battle with the pain that had been accumulating since a 1972 injury in the service that left one leg 3 inches shorter than the other. When he was told during a visit to the VA Clinic in Minneapolis that he should try acupuncture, he was willing to give it a try, Brown said. But he wasn't enthused about making the necessary twice-weekly trips to the clinic during the first phase of treatment.

He looked for an option closer to home.

"I searched all over, and I just happened to stumble on St. Luke's," Brown said.

Specifically, he found Dr. Like He, the health system's first acupuncturist.

He, 43, came to St. Luke's a little more than a year ago as a family practice specialist working out of the St. Luke's Medical Arts Clinic downtown. But He, who has a master's degree in Oriental medicine earned in Los Angeles as well as a medical degree earned in his native China, soon offered his skill in acupuncture to St. Luke's. Although qualified, he still had to go through the hospital's in-house accreditation process.

"It took some time; maybe a couple of months, to get it started," He said. "But I think that's still pretty quick for an organization."

He claims St. Luke's hired him because the hospital really sought his wife, Dr. Leslie Cavazos, who was finishing a fellowship in cancer rehabilitation. Cavazos can practice acupuncture, too — the pair met in Oriental medicine school — but doesn't have time to do so, He said.

Natural treatment

Although his life's travels have taken him from China to Iowa to California, He has used his hobby to quickly become familiar with Duluth. In the clinic where he works, it's hard to look at a wall without seeing a framed photograph of a Northland scene taken by He, a passionate landscape photographer.

Once He's availability to perform acupuncture was established, it took little time for patients like Brown to discover him. Now 80 percent of his work is in that area, He said.

As a family practice doctor, He focuses on preventive medicine and favors natural treatment — such as nutrition, supplements and herbs — to medications, He said. Nonetheless, he wants patients to have tried more traditional Western solutions to issues such as intractable pain, migraine headaches, gastrointestinal illness and morning sickness before turning to acupuncture.

"I think to see patients, I should have them maximize their medical treatment," He said. "And if none of the medication is working, then I should start acupuncture."

Brown already had tried other things. He had experienced increasing pain over time as his hips compensated for the different lengths of his legs and as arthritis set in, he said. He hadn't tried quite everything — he rejected what would have been extensive surgery. He didn't like the way pain medication made him feel, Brown said. Steroid shots helped, but their effectiveness quickly diminished.

He was reassured when the VA authorized acupuncture from He. "They don't authorize you to go to any quack out there," Brown said.

Gaining acceptance

Unlike with steroids, the effectiveness of acupuncture increases over time, He told Brown. But even after his first four sessions, Brown said the amount of pain he experienced had been cut in half.

"I was amazed that acupuncture actually would do that for me," Brown said.

Like Brown, Brian Rinker had tried various approaches to the chronic pain he has experienced since an accident suffered while he was transporting log cabins from Superior to Bayfield in 2009.

"I stopped counting at 23 doctors," Rinker said.

Rinker had even tried acupuncture, with three different practitioners, before he turned to He.

"He's the only person who actually made me feel better," said Rinker, who recently moved from Duluth to Knoxville, Tenn. "I had been on every narcotic, every medicine, and I'm actually clean off everything."

Acupuncture seems to be gaining acceptance in Western medicine as alternatives are sought to opioid pain pills and the addictions they can lead to, He said.

In fact, acupuncture was included as one of the options in new standards of care for patients with chronic pain adapted early in 2016 by Essentia Health, St. Luke's and other area health providers in response to concern about abuse of prescription painkillers.

Insurers generally cover acupuncture for treatment of pain, He said. Ninety percent of his patients are covered, he said, and many plans don't put limits on it.

The deqi effect

In the East, acupuncture dates back for millennia, He said. Markings on an Iceman found in Italy that was more than 5,000 years old suggest a primitive form of acupuncture, he noted.

But although it's ancient, how acupuncture works still isn't clearly understood, He said, although there are some theories.

He subscribes to the idea that it may have something to do with the fascia, the white fibrous membrane covering the surface of our muscles. The acupuncture points appear in the spaces between the fascia layers. When properly placed, they seem to generate electrical impulses, known as deqi. They in turn appear to trigger chemical reactions that stimulate healing.

Some theorists believe acupuncture is simply an elaborate placebo, working on the mind rather than on the body. But He rejects that idea.

He points out that if he doesn't initially find the right point to place a needle, his patient won't experience any sense of healing. When he does find the right point, the same patient might experience instantaneous healing. If it were merely a placebo, he said, it wouldn't matter whether he found the right point.

Besides, He said, it's hard to argue with something that works.

"People think, 'Hey, it's a placebo,'" He related. "But, hey, the placebo has no side effect. If it helps you, I don't see the down side."

For their part, patients need to beware of unrealistic expectations, Rinker said.

"Everybody thinks there's a magic pill, and there's really no magic pill out there," Rinker said. "But (acupuncture) relieves everything. If it makes me feel even a quarter better than I did before, that's help to me. But He made me feel like it was worth getting up again."