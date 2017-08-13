Counselor marks 50 years of helping clients

His schedule is always full. Many of his clients have been seeing him for years.

This week Johnson reaches a milestone: 50 years with Woodland Centers.

The time has flown, he said. "This field has been meaningful to me. I can't think of anything better to do with my life."

Johnson has participated in most of the key events in local mental health. He witnessed Woodland Centers grow from a small program to a multi-county community mental health center. He played central roles in establishing new programs. He experienced the shift from institutional care to community-based care.

Woodland Centers turns 60 next year and Johnson has been there for 50 of those years, said Dr. Ashley Kjos, executive director.

"It's pretty remarkable," she said. "Ralph is a wealth of knowledge. Our staff appreciates his longevity and his clinical work and the wisdom he brings to his work. He's definitely been a big part of this agency for a very long time."

Johnson first came to Willmar in 1964 to head the social work department at Willmar State Hospital. Three years later he joined the West Central Mental Health Center, now known as Woodland Centers, where he's been ever since.

Over the years he has been involved in nearly every program at Woodland Centers, including a lengthy stint as director of outpatient programs. But what he's always loved most is helping clients.

He has counseled people through troubled marriages, family issues, grief and loss, individual struggles and more.

"I'm interested in the subjectivity of people—what really is going on," he said. "You try to understand what they're struggling with. To be of some help to others is the most important incentive."

In an era dominated by medications, Johnson remains a believer in the therapeutic relationship.

Although many clients do need medication, they also often need hope and support from someone they trust, he said. "The biggest thing is the relationship with the therapist. When you're present as a fellow human being, you can connect with them. On that basis they can start dealing with their issues from a more enlightened point of view."

In his office, the same space he's occupied for decades, clients are surrounded with calming prints of French Impressionist paintings and memorabilia reflecting his love of the Dodgers and Louis Armstrong. During counseling sessions he often draws on his background in philosophy, Christian ethics and the arts. Some might not know it but he's a member of the Academy of American Poets.

Johnson's schedule is consistently full, Kjos said. If someone cancels an appointment, he always has other clients ready to take the opening.

"He's very focused on the clients," she said. "It's putting them first and meeting those needs."

With the 50-year mark reached, Johnson will retire Aug. 31. He has already starting telling his clients so they can say goodbye.

He said he'll miss it but hopes to continue contributing in some way. The torch also will be carried forward by the next two generations. Two sons are licensed therapists in Willmar, a daughter is a physical therapist in the Twin Cities and there are grandchildren in the mental health field as well.

It has been rewarding to be part of the story of local community mental health and people's lives, Johnson said. "You just have to try to be of some good."