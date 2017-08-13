Now the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless, which operates the facility, is hoping to get more financial support to continue providing the service.

At the most recent meetings of the Bemidji City Council and the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners, representatives of the Nameless Coalition, including chairman Reed Olson, the group has asked for financial assistance. From the city, the organization has requested $5,000 and from the county, the group is seeking $10,000.

"It's frustrating right now, but I think it's normal for an organization as young as we are," said Olson, himself a Beltrami County Commissioner and former Bemidji City Council member.

"I also think we will find that funding and continue to grow."

As part of its presentation, the coalition approached the government bodies from the angle of how many lives the shelter has saved, as well as how the facility is beneficial financially. On the latter, the coalition says The Wolfe saves government agencies money for both law enforcement and services at the county jail, as it provides shelter to those who might otherwise end up in the jail, courts and/or need for transportation.

In terms of numbers, The Wolfe provided shelter to 345 individuals from October 2016-April 2017. The average number of beds filled per night was 10 or more in November and January-April, while averaging six beds in October and just more than eight in December.

According to Olson, the annual operating budget for The Wolfe is about $90,000. However, to keep the shelter open for the foreseeable future, Olson said the coalition has opted to reduce staffing by about 20 percent, bringing the overall budget in 2017-2018 to $72,000.

Before their approach to the city and the county, the coalition did receive $50,000 from the Department of Human Services, with $25,000 set aside for each of the next two winter seasons. Because the coalition still requires financing, it's now reaching out to numerous government units and other sources.

"At the beginning, we had so much support through one-time monies from various organizations, individuals and foundations. Having so much support maybe gave us a false sense of security," Olson said. "So, now we're hoping that the city and county will give the $5,000 and $10,000 and we will also be reaching out to the local tribes again, as they've been generous in the past and we hope that'll continue."

Additionally, Olson said the coalition will be looking into approaching foundations and organizations for potential grant opportunities.

"If nobody gave us another penny, we would have to figure out somehow to make it through this year, but then we would really be done. I really do think, though, that we will be able to find some resources and continue," Olson said. "We operate like any other business or organization, too, where we're cash flowing from month-to-month. So, we're not in a situation where we need to have $30,000 by Thanksgiving, or something like that. But we do need to have about $10,000 per month to cash flow."

With the amount that the coalition has now, Olson said The Wolfe, located at 522 America Ave. NW, can keep its doors open through January. However, Olson said funding for February-April has to be figured out.

"The honeymoon period where we're a new organization and everyone wants to support us is over, and going back to the same individual donors in our community isn't going to work, I think it's asking too much of them," Olson said. "What we need is to find and establish more consistent funding sources that are dependable over a long term."