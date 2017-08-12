Multiple Injuries as Car Plows Into Crowd in Charlottesville

Multiple injuries were reported Saturday afternoon. It is currently unclear the exact extent of the injuries, nor who was responsible for the crash.

Related J.K. Rowling, Seth Rogen Among Industry Figures Blasting 'Unite the Right' White Supremacist Rally

"Charlottesville Police and Virginia State Police are on the scene of a three vehicle accident at Water and 4th Streets in Downtown Charlottesville," the Charlottesville Police Department confirmed.

Virginia State Police said that the crash involved three cars. According to reporters at the scene, the silver-colored vehicle struck pedestrians and then hit two other cars. It took place near Timberlake's, a historic drug store in the central business district.

Hundreds of white supremacists and white nationalists descended on the city Friday night and Saturday for a rally that had been organized to protest plans to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency, and local police cleared the crowd after protesters clashed with counter demonstrators.

News outlets posted video of the moment when pedestrians were struck.