B&G Club members attend Elk's Camp
NISSWA, Minn.—The Elk's Camp in Nisswa, with than 300 acres and near four lakes, was held July 9-15. Of 100 children who attended, 13 of them were Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area's club members. This camp was free for all club members, so it was no cost to their families.
This camp is meant to help enhance the camper's love of the outdoors. Children spent every day outside swimming, fishing, on the pontoon, rock climbing, kayaking, hiking, archery, doing team building activities, carnival games and having camp fires.
Annually, the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area provides after-school and summer programs to over 600 youth, ages 6-18, plus teen nights year round.