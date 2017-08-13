Weckwerth named unit director at Boys & Girls Club
BEMIDJI—Shelby Weckwerth has been named unit director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. As unit director, she will oversee all programmatic operating including scheduling, implementation, reporting, evaluation, staffing and training. In addition she will be responsible for policies and practices related to club member safety and for oversight of the facility.
Weckwerth joined the club in 2011 as the sports and fitness coordinator and was promoted to assistant director of healthy lifestyles in 2013. She served as interim unit director for the last several months while the club conducted a national search to fill the position.